Monday forecast: Sunny and seasonal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday and more in the low-mid 80s. Highs all week will be in the 70s and 80s with dry conditions. Any rain that models are picking up for the next 8 days are low, less than 0.10″, so not confident enough to put in the forecast due to timing uncertainty on if there is going to be rain when it will occur. One model has Saturday afternoon into Saturday night with the other model is producing rain next Monday.

Did increase the cloud coverage tomorrow and Wednesday due to the effects from Tropical Storm Beta as it continues to work its way northward. There is some uncertainty on how much cloud cover and specifically when. The short term models are keeping tonight mostly clear with clouds increasing tomorrow afternoon while other computer models are increasing clouds tonight. This is really just a matter of if there’s going to be clouds tomorrow morning or not. There’s also a chance some of the rain makes it as far north as I-35 late tomorrow but that still leaves most of northeast KS dry.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. Highs around 80°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will have more sun by the afternoon, in other words decreasing clouds with highs similar to Tuesday. There is a warming trend to end the week with highs warming back in the mid 80s by Friday and Saturday. There will be a cool down Sunday but how cool it will get remains uncertain. Looking ahead to next Monday and even Tuesday remains highly uncertain with one model warming temperatures back up while the other model brings in even cooler weather compared to Sunday.

