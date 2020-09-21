Topeka native and Kansas State alum Carl Ice to retire as head of BNSF

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Carl Ice, a Topeka native and Kansas State University alumnus and donor, will retire as chief executive officer of BNSF Railway at the end of 2020, according to the company.

Ice is a 1979 graduate of Kansas State and served as CEO of BNSF for the past seven years.

Ice his wife, Mary, have made major contributions to Kansas State University.

The company announced that Katie Farmer, BNSF’s executive vice president of operations, will succeed Ice as the company’s CEO on Jan. 1, 2021.

