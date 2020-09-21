Kansas reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,674 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths over the weekend, bringing the totals to 53,959 cases and 600 total deaths.

The percentage for positive tests was 6.9% on Sunday, up slightly from Saturday’s 6.5%. The monthly percent positive is 7.4%.

The school gating metrics continue to improve in much of central and eastern Kansas where the two-week percent positivity rate in most counties is below 5%. Some of the metro areas are still seeing below 10%.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas. Watch live coverage on the KWCH-12 app.

