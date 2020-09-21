Advertisement

Kansas Health Foundation CEO dies after recent illness

Reggie Robinson
Reggie Robinson(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reggie Robinson, the president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation has died after a recent illness.

According to the KHF, he passed away September 19th.

Matt Allen, the KHF Board Chair said, “We are devastated with Reggie’s passing, and send our deepest condolences and prayers to Jane, Clare, Paige and Reggie’s many, many friends.”

Allen says Robinson was an outstanding leader. Robinson joined the KHF December 1st in 2019.

“Within only a few months of joining KHF, and through his calm leadership, Reggie helped guide and direct KHF’s COVID-19 response of more than $16 million. He was also helping the Board and staff envision how we could bring a greater focus to our work on race and health equity. This is a legacy we will carry forward," Allen said.

