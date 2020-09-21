Advertisement

K-State’s Sept. 25 soccer match against TCU postponed

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Sept. 25 soccer match against TCU has been postponed.

“In accordance with Big 12 Conference soccer match interruption guidelines, the K-State-TCU match scheduled for Friday has been postponed," a K-State release read. "The Conference will work with the two programs to reschedule the match for later in the season.”

This is the second game postponed this season for the Wildcats. K-State’s season opener Sept. 11 against Texas Tech was postponed after two Red Raiders tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wildcats have played two games since then, losing both: Oklahoma State on the road 3-0 and West Virginia at home 4-1.

K-State is scheduled to return to the field Friday, Oct. 2 to take on Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown at Buser Family Park.

