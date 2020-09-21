Advertisement

Emporia State and Washburn both commit to not playing fall football

(KSNB)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With fellow MIAA schools deciding to play football games, both Washburn and Emporia State have committed to not playing football during the fall sports season.

13 News reached out to both schools and both confirmed that there aren’t plans currently to play football games.

Washburn says they won’t be playing any scrimmages or games in the fall.

Emporia State gave a release to 13 News saying:

“With things the way they are now we are not going to pursue outside competition this fall. We are going to look at it as a good developmental year. If things would drastically change, as far as testing and all of those kind of things, we might revisit that. But with the facts we have right now, Emporia State does not plan to have outside competition for our fall sports.”

Both Washburn and Emporia State are currently practicing.

