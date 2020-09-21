Chapman school district cancels Monday classes after COVID-19 spike
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Chapman school district will cancel classes Monday after a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
USD 473 announced the decision late Sunday evening. The district says it will continue monitoring the situation and will make decisions about additional cancellations later Monday.
Curbside meal pickup has also been cancelled.
