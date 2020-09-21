Advertisement

Car narrowly misses power pole in west Topeka crash

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital early Monday following a one-car crash in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. at the northeast corner of S.W. 8th Avenue and Grandview.

A silver, four-door Mercury Sable that was eastbound on S.W. 8th veered to the left, jumped a curb on the north side of the street and narrowly missed hitting a wooden power pole as it careened into the back yard of a home at 744 S.W. Grandview.

The car went between the power pole and guy-wires anchoring it to the ground, then ran over a small tree, went across a driveway and crashed through a fence before coming to rest near some bushes in the back yard of the residence.

The man driving the car was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man didn’t appear to have serious injuries.

The officer also said a medical condition may have led to the crash.

In addition to Topeka police and AMR ambulance, the Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene.

Car narrowly misses hitting pole in early-morning crash in west Topeka

