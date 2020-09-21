Advertisement

Alta Vista man arrested in multiple vehicle thefts in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

Matthew Teague, 36, of Alta Vista, pictured at right, was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Law enforcement officers haven't located the other man at left in the photo, who authorities said identified himself as Andre Murphy.
Matthew Teague, 36, of Alta Vista, pictured at right, was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Law enforcement officers haven't located the other man at left in the photo, who authorities said identified himself as Andre Murphy.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 36-year-old Alta Vista man was arrested Friday in connection with multiple vehicle thefts from Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa believed to have totaled more than $100,000 in value, authorities said Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Matthew Teague.

According to Herington Police Chief Brian L. Hornaday, Teague’s arrest came after Herington police executed a search warrant on Friday at 221 Grant Street in Alta Vista, a Wabaunsee County town of 444 people located about 65 miles southwest of Topeka.

Hornaday said that in addition to the Herington Police Department, the Junction City Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted with executing the search warrant.

During the investigation, Hornaday said, law enforcement officers discovered that multiple vehicles were stolen using deceptive methods from the Junction City and Herington areas, as well as from locations in Nebraska and Iowa.

To date, Hornaday said, the total loss is believed to be more than $100,000.

During the execution of the search warrant, Hornaday said, Teague was taken into custody on an Arrest and Detain Order issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections.

In addition, Teague was arrested in connection with multiple felony offenses related to the theft of motor vehicles and other property.

Hornaday said law enforcement officers also believe a 2020 Toro zero-turn riding mower was stolen during the crime spree. However, he said, the location where the mower was stolen hasn’t been determined. The mower hadn’t been recovered as of Monday morning.

Hornaday said law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help with identifying other businesses that may be victims of the same type of crimes.

Law enforcement officers also are searching for anyone who may have assisted Teague.

Anyone who has sold or purchased a motor vehicle or other property or equipment from Teague or a person presenting himself as Andre Murphy may call Det. Jonathan Thompson with the Herington Police Department at 785-258-2227 or Det. Al Babcock with the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912.

