TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19.

According to the county dashboard, there are 30 total deaths.

There is a total of 2,573 cases with 2,142 recovered.

As of Monday, there were 401 active cases in the county with 24 hospitalized and 368 people being monitored.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.