Three transported to hospital after motorcycle wreck

(WITN)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three individuals were transported to local hospitals following a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle on SW Auburn Road, just after 3:30 P.M., Saturday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 was southbound on Auburn Road and began to turn left into a private driveway. The pickup truck did not yield to a northbound motorcycle, a green 2015 Harley Davidson with two riders, and the vehicles collided head on.

The driver of the pickup truck, Larry L. Palmer, was wearing his seat belt and sustained minor injuries. The two occupants of the motorcycle, Jerry J. Pennington and Barbara S. Oliva, were wearing helmets and sustained life-threatening injuries.

All three individuals were transported to local hospitals.

