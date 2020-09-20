Shooting victim shows up at local hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to Stormont Vail Hospital around 11:15p.m. Saturday night after a man was dropped off at the Emergency Department with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man went to a home at SW 5th and Tyler and then was taken to the hospital by someone who lived at the home.

Officers searched the area and could not find a crime scene, and the victim would not cooperate with investigators.

His injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Police say if you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.

