LULAC Senior Center fishing derby benefits the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The LULAC Senior Center held their 3rd annual fishing derby Saturday out at the Governor’s ponds.

It’s a family-friendly event focused on raising money and helping the seniors develop new relationships.

With poles and tackle boxes in hand, families walked the path to the Governor’s ponds for a day of fishing.ITH

LULAC Executive Director, Kathy Votaw said, “It’s a way for families to get out and spend a few hours outside fishing and having a good time.”

This is the third year the center has put on the fishing derby and all money raised through ticket sales benefit LULAC and the seniors they serve.

“It’s just a constant cycle of money coming in and money going right back out again benefitting the community and benefitting the seniors of Topeka,” said Votaw.

She added it’s also a great way to blend the younger and older generations together.

“Both have much to offer each other,” said Votaw.

To do that, they pair each senior up with a fishing buddy.

Votaw said, “We have kids that don’t have grandparents locally here in town, so we have foster grandmas and grandpas that fish with kids and they are able to establish a relationship.”

For 74-year-old Julia Stogdill and her 15-year-old buddy Karina, it’s an experience they both enjoy.

“I just kind of like it ya know," Stogdill said, "I’m not much of a fisherman, but I do like to come out and just relax.”

Those participating Saturday did not need a fishing license. Kansas Wildlife and Parks waives that requirement each year for the event, so that everyone in the community is welcome.

