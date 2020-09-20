Advertisement

LULAC Senior Center fishing derby benefits the community

LULAC Senior Center holds 3rd annual fishing derby
LULAC Senior Center holds 3rd annual fishing derby(Alyssa Willetts)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The LULAC Senior Center held their 3rd annual fishing derby Saturday out at the Governor’s ponds.

It’s a family-friendly event focused on raising money and helping the seniors develop new relationships.

With poles and tackle boxes in hand, families walked the path to the Governor’s ponds for a day of fishing.ITH

LULAC Executive Director, Kathy Votaw said, “It’s a way for families to get out and spend a few hours outside fishing and having a good time.”

This is the third year the center has put on the fishing derby and all money raised through ticket sales benefit LULAC and the seniors they serve.

“It’s just a constant cycle of money coming in and money going right back out again benefitting the community and benefitting the seniors of Topeka,” said Votaw.

She added it’s also a great way to blend the younger and older generations together.

“Both have much to offer each other,” said Votaw.

To do that, they pair each senior up with a fishing buddy.

Votaw said, “We have kids that don’t have grandparents locally here in town, so we have foster grandmas and grandpas that fish with kids and they are able to establish a relationship.”

For 74-year-old Julia Stogdill and her 15-year-old buddy Karina, it’s an experience they both enjoy.

“I just kind of like it ya know," Stogdill said, "I’m not much of a fisherman, but I do like to come out and just relax.”

Those participating Saturday did not need a fishing license. Kansas Wildlife and Parks waives that requirement each year for the event, so that everyone in the community is welcome.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Several people return to State Capitol to deliver a message

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Dr. Bollier and Dr. Marshall Debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Barbara Bollier (D) and Dr. Roger Marshall (R) debate in Topeka for the U.S. Senate seat for Kansas.

Sports

KSHSAA makes changes to fall sports postseasons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) board voted to make changes to fall sports postseason play.

News

Contact with criminal justice system may affect well being, elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study shows that contact with the criminal justice system may affect residents' well being and have consequences at the polling booths.

Latest News

News

K-State Accounting and Technology Conference goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Accounting Department’s Accounting and Technology Conference will hit a virtual platform on Oct. 22-23.

News

Dr. Marshall and Dr. Bollier first debate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Saturday in Topeka was the first Kansas U.S. Senate debate between Congressman Roger Marshall (R) and Senator Barbara Bollier (D).

News

Analysis of MTV “Buzz Clip” reveals new associations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An analysis from the University of Kansas is revealing new associations between sound and vision.

News

USDA helps farmers, ranchers affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping farmers, ranchers and communities that were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Sports

REPORTS: MIAA conference schools finalizing plan to play fall football

Updated: 3 hours ago
Reports indicate that the MIAA Conference is finalizing a plan for football to return to the fall.

Forecast

Slightly warmer on Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hazy sunshine with consistent temperatures for the upcoming week