Kansas Health Foundation CEO, Reggie Robinson passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - President and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF), Reggie Robinson passed away on September 19 after a recent illness.

Matt Allen, KHF Board Chair said in a news release, “On behalf of the Board and KHF Team, we are devastated with Reggie’s passing, and send our deepest condolences and prayers to Jane, Clare, Paige and Reggie’s many, many friends.”

“Reggie was an outstanding leader, and we knew we were in for something uniquely special when he became the Foundation’s president and CEO. His prior leadership experiences made such a positive impact on so many lives, and he enthusiastically took on transforming health for Kansans," Allen continued.

"Reggie had a wide cast of friends who spoke of him with great admiration and appreciation. It was clear, all of our lives were improved by knowing him,” Allen said.

Robinson joined the Kansas Health Foundation on Dec. 1, 2019.

For more information, here’s the official KHF news release and more background on Reggie Robinson.

