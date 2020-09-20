Advertisement

Kansas Health Foundation CEO, Reggie Robinson passes away

President and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF), Reggie Robinson passed away on September 19 after a recent illness.
President and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF), Reggie Robinson passed away on September 19 after a recent illness.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - President and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF), Reggie Robinson passed away on September 19 after a recent illness.

Matt Allen, KHF Board Chair said in a news release, “On behalf of the Board and KHF Team, we are devastated with Reggie’s passing, and send our deepest condolences and prayers to Jane, Clare, Paige and Reggie’s many, many friends.”

“Reggie was an outstanding leader, and we knew we were in for something uniquely special when he became the Foundation’s president and CEO. His prior leadership experiences made such a positive impact on so many lives, and he enthusiastically took on transforming health for Kansans," Allen continued.

"Reggie had a wide cast of friends who spoke of him with great admiration and appreciation. It was clear, all of our lives were improved by knowing him,” Allen said.

Robinson joined the Kansas Health Foundation on Dec. 1, 2019.

For more information, here’s the official KHF news release and more background on Reggie Robinson.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Evergy Plaza hosting fountain shows celebrating Fall

Updated: moments ago
|
By Danielle Martin
The Evergy Plaza will have a few shows this week with the Crossroads fountain to celebrate the beginning of Fall.

News

LULAC Senior Center fishing derby benefits the community

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Shooting victim shows up at local hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Local

Alpha Gamma Delta collects Mac & Cheese for Flint Hills Breadbasket

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
For the past five years Alpha Gamma Delta at Kansas State University has hosted a Mac and Cheese fundraiser dinner, COVID-19 has forced them to make some changes.

Latest News

Local

Animationland now open at the Flint Hills Discovery Center

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Kids of all ages can learn all about animation at the newest exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Animationland provides an interactive experience where visitors can learn about stop motion animation.

News

Three transported to hospital after motorcycle wreck

Updated: 17 hours ago
Three individuals were transported to local hospitals this afternoon following a collision between a pickup and a motorcycle on SW Auburn Road, just after 3:30 P.M., Saturday.

News

LULAC Senior Center fishing derby benefits the community

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The LULAC Senior Center held their 3rd annual fishing derby Saturday out at the Governor’s ponds.

Local

Several people return to State Capitol to deliver a message

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Protesters came back to the State Capitol a third time to send a message to Governor Laura Kelly, and that is to continue reopening the state.

News

Several people return to State Capitol to deliver a message

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Dr. Bollier and Dr. Marshall Debate

Updated: 20 hours ago
Dr. Barbara Bollier (D) and Dr. Roger Marshall (R) debate in Topeka for the U.S. Senate seat for Kansas.