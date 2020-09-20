Advertisement

Harrison Butker kicks OT game-winner, Chiefs win 23-20

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, CA. (WIBW) - Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal to lift the Chiefs to a 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Butker’s 58-yard field goal matches a career long that he set earlier in this game. The Chiefs kicker made another field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Late into the third quarter, the Chargers held a 17-6 lead. But, the Chiefs outscored LA 14-3 for the remainder of regulation. Patrick Mahomes tied the game on a 54-yard throw to Tyreek Hill, then a successful two-point conversion throw to Mecole Hardman.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27/47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes also led the team in rushing yardage, carrying the ball 6 times for 54 yards.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were on the receiving end of the two Mahomes touchdowns. Hill logged 5 catches total for 99 yards and that one score. Kelce led the team with catches with 9 and put up 90 receiving yards.

Rookie first round selection Justin Herbert unexpectedly got the start under center for the Chargers. The original starter, Tyrod Taylor, suffered an injury before the game, forcing Herbert into the spot.

Herbert completed 22/33 passes for 311 yards, scored two total touchdowns and threw an interception.

Kansas City improves to 2-0 and will next face the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

