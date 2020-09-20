Harrison Butker kicks OT game-winner, Chiefs win 23-20

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WIBW) - Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal to lift the Chiefs to a 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

CHIEFS WIN#Chiefs: 23#Chargers: 20



Harrison Butker finished off this wild comeback with a 58-yard game-winning field goal. He matches his career long field goal for the win. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JWneJFXccH — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 20, 2020

Butker’s 58-yard field goal matches a career long that he set earlier in this game. The Chiefs kicker made another field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Late into the third quarter, the Chargers held a 17-6 lead. But, the Chiefs outscored LA 14-3 for the remainder of regulation. Patrick Mahomes tied the game on a 54-yard throw to Tyreek Hill, then a successful two-point conversion throw to Mecole Hardman.

OH MY WORD! This dart from Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill is next level elite quarterbacking. On the move and threads the needle to Hill. Currently under review for the touchdown. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/WklHMeTybx — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) September 20, 2020

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27/47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes also led the team in rushing yardage, carrying the ball 6 times for 54 yards.

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill were on the receiving end of the two Mahomes touchdowns. Hill logged 5 catches total for 99 yards and that one score. Kelce led the team with catches with 9 and put up 90 receiving yards.

Rookie first round selection Justin Herbert unexpectedly got the start under center for the Chargers. The original starter, Tyrod Taylor, suffered an injury before the game, forcing Herbert into the spot.

Herbert completed 22/33 passes for 311 yards, scored two total touchdowns and threw an interception.

Kansas City improves to 2-0 and will next face the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sept. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.