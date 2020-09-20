Advertisement

Evergy Plaza hosting fountain shows celebrating Fall

The Evergy Plaza will have a few shows this week with the Crossroads fountain to celebrate the beginning of Fall.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evergy Plaza will have a few shows this week with the Crossroads fountain to celebrate the beginning of Fall.

The Crossroads fountain on Evergy Plaza are welcoming visitors.

“We’ve noticed a tremendous amount of people, out and about on Friday, and Saturday evenings," Director of Evergy Plaza, John Knight said. "Even week nights starting to come back, kind of repopulate, reactivate Kansas Avenue.”

John Knight, Director of Evergy Plaza, says visitors will see fountain shows this week at Evergy Plaza, choreographing music and lights, with water spraying up to 20 feet in the air.

“Over the lunch hours on Monday’s throughout this Fall, while the weather holds out, we’re going to have mini fountain shows," Knight explained. "Also on Wednesday, after work we’re planning on having fountain shows. It’s synchronized music, we’ve got 9 different songs, hoping to add to our library as we go along.”

Knight says Evergy Plaza will hold a “First Day of Fall Celebration” event on Tuesday.

“We’ll have several different local vendors displaying their wears. One of the key things going on is Kyle Austin, him and his band will be here to perform on the Evergy Plaza during that time," Knight said. "We’ll have some barrels set up so people can bring in some donations, canned food, clothing. We’ll also have a display of the fountains.”

In the meantime, Knight says visitors are enjoying the new addition to the Plaza.

“Even people just stopping in here at the Evergy Plaza just to hang out. Then, of course, apparently the fall weather is not too cold for kids to run through the fountains,” he said.

Evergy Plaza will have its first show on Monday at 12 P.M. The “First Day of Fall Celebration” show will be on Tuesday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The Crossroads fountain will be open daily from 7:45 A.M. to 10 P.M.

For more information on upcoming events, click here.

