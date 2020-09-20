Animationland now open at the Flint Hills Discovery Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids of all ages can learn all about animation at the newest exhibit at the Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Animationland provides an interactive experience where visitors can learn about stop motion animation.

Hands-on stations are set up for visitors to try their hand at stop motion animation, with four different landscapes, and numerous pieces to use in the video.

There is also a booth to create sound effects like Foley artists do for movies and tv shows.

There are plenty of opportunities to use your creativity throughout the exhibit.

“It allows you to really…create your own world. It allows you to tell your story, so it’s really perfect for…for everyone to come in and…and learn about animation.” Flint Hills Discovery Center, curator of education, Stephen Bridenstine says.

Animationland will be on exhibit through January 3rd, 2021 at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. For more information you can visit FlintHillsDiscovery.org.

