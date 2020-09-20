Alpha Gamma Delta collects Mac & Cheese for Flint Hills Breadbasket

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the past five years Alpha Gamma Delta at Kansas State University has hosted a Mac and Cheese fundraiser dinner, COVID-19 has forced them to make some changes.

When it became apart that a large in person dinner would not be advisable under the current COVID-19 situation, members of Alpha Gamma Delta Philanthropy came up with a new way to give back.

The members participated in a Mac and Cheese drive at Hy-Vee and the eastside Dillons in Manhattan on Friday and Saturday, asking customers to buy an extra box, if they could, and donate it on their way out of the store.

By late Saturday morning, Hy-Vee was running low on Mac and cheese, so the Alpha Gamma Delta members began asking for any non-perishable items to be donated.

“It’s amazing. Just, like, seeing how many people have been able to donate, whether it’s one box or ten. It’s crazy how much people have supported our organization and Flint Hills Breadbasket. We’re so excited to be able to donate so much on Monday.” Alpha Gamma Delta, president, Thia Smith says.

Members of Alpha Gamma Delta will deliver the donated food to the Flint Hills Breadbasket on Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.