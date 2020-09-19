Wreaths Across America adds three stops in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wreaths Across America traveling mobile education exhibit has added three more stops in Kansas.

Wreaths Across America says its Mobile Education Exhibit will stop in Overland Park, Benton and Clay Center to honor America’s veterans.

WAA said it will be stopping in Overland Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, to support Ride 2 Remember while offering a public opportunity to honor veterans and raise awareness for Wreath Across America Day on Dec. 19.

According to the organization, on Sept. 20, the American Legion Post #370, Dwight Cowles Post, will bring the community together for a Ride 2 Remember remembrance ride for fallen soldiers and to raise funds helping and supporting veterans. It said the Mobile Education Exhibit will be on site as a reminder of the efforts to lay wreaths for al fallen soldiers at national cemeteries across the U.S. on Dec. 19, and to offer a welcome home to veterans.

WAA said the Mobile Education Exhibit started its tour months ago at its headquarters in Maine and is now making its way to 7500 W 75th St., Overland Park, where it will invite visitors to stop by and learn about its efforts.

The organization said it will also stop in Benton from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 at Circle Benton Elementary School on the playground at 350 Kansas St. in North Benton to teach kids about America’s veterans.

WAA said later on Monday it will move its exhibit to the parking lot of Stearman Airfield Bar and Grill from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 14789 SW 30th St. and will offer another public opportunity to honor veterans and raise awareness for Wreaths Across America Day.

According to the organization, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the mobile exhibit will make another stop in Benton from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Circle Middle School parking lot at 14697 SW 20th St. where teachers said they will be having 8th grade students attend the exhibit to coincide with their teachings on American History.

WAA said it will visit Clay Centr from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 to support the annual Piotique Festival and 5K race while offering a public opportunity to honor veterans and raise awareness for Wreaths Across America Day.

The organization said on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Nathan Edson Daughters of the American Revolution will be working with the Clay Center Chamber of Commerce to bring the community togehter in the courthouse square at 724 5th St. for a 5K road race and annual pioneer and antique festival. It said this has been an annual area event since 1936 and the mobile exhibit will be there to serve as a reminder of the efforts to lay wreaths for all fallen soldiers at national cemeteries on Dec. 19.

According to WAA, the visit is a special chance for residents to get a ree tour of the exhibit. It said those interested are encouraged to join the organization for the unique opportunity to learn more about it and the work being done to honor veterans and get a first hand account of what it is like to deliver 2.5 million wreaths on Dec. 19 and how its work impacts families throughout the nation. It said its goal is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories and interactive connections.

The organization said it takes great pride in its mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. It said the mobile exhibit helps teach not only the next generation but all community members and visitors about the service and sacrifice of the military. It said all veterans, active-duty military, their families and the local community are encouraged to speak with volunteers to learn more about its mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.

“The goal of The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization’s yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something with safety measures in place that is both educational and fun, while supporting and giving back to the community during this uncertain time.”

WAA said all of the events are open to the public with social distancing guidelines in place, santition and COVID-19 safety procedures to protect the health of all visitors following the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings.

According to WAA, everyone is invited and encouraged to spread the message of Remember, Honor and Teach about America’s veterans and their sacrifices to encourage American unity as it works toward its mission of placing a wreath on every fallen soldier’s graveon Dec. 19.

WAA said it is a nonprofit organization knon for placing veterans' wreaths on the headstones of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetary. However, it said, it in total places over 2.2 million wreaths over 2200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the year which include the Mobile Education Exhibit, Wreaths Across America Radio and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert.

For more information on Wreaths Across America, click here.

