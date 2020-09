TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work on a stretch of Gage Boulevard looks to finish ahead of schedule.

The project along Gage between 37th and 45th Street has one more layer to go down, then needs striped.

That should be done in about two weeks, weather permitting, which puts project completion about seven weeks ahead of the original Nov. 20 estimate.

