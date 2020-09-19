Veterans recognize POW/MIA in Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VFW Post 1650 members gathered in Gage Park to remember those that never made it back from war.

Friday was National POW-MIA Recognition Day, and the VFW members wanted to recognize the 100 Kansas veterans that never returned from the Korean War and the 24 that are still missing from the Vietnam War.

POW-MIA Committee Lead Michael Slusser says the missing soldiers are more than names and numbers.

“It’s the hardest part, and to not have that closure, you know, even though we say the symbol of the flag presented to a family is one of the most difficult things for that family to accept, not receiving that flag is probably even more difficult,” Slusser said.

