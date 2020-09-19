VA veterans surprised with drive-by parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-related restrictions have kept visitors out of Topeka’s veterans' hospital.

So, the Topeka Veterans Affairs Community Living Center surprised the veterans Friday afternoon with a drive-by parade.

The VA felt it was time to recognize their residents after so long not seeing their loved ones. People brought decorated cars and trucks to say hello to the residents from appropriate social distance.

“It brings back a lot of memories, I know it brings back memories for me, and some of the cars we couldn’t afford back in the day that now we can. It’s all about veterans helping veterans, that’s what it’s all about. I’m very fortunate and lucky to have come home from Vietnam. I’ve got four friends of mine up on the Vietnam veteran’s wall in D.C., so I’m pretty fortunate to be here and I’m thankful for that every day.”

The cars drove up from 21st St. and did two laps through the VA grounds.

