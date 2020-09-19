Advertisement

VA helps veterans fight the flu through the drive-thru

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans of Affairs of Eastern Kansas is helping local veterans fight the flu through a drive-thru vaccine event in Topeka.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas says starting on Sept. 21, it will offer drive-thru vaccines to veterans enrolled in the VAEK Health Care System on its Topeka campus throughout October and November. It said the same drive-thru options will be available at several community-based clinics on Saturdays in October as well.

According to VAEK, due to COVID-19, vaccines will not be available on a walk-in basis this year, however, veterans with a scheduled appointment with their provider can get a flu vaccine while in the clinic, at any Primary Care, Behavioral Health or Specialty Clinic. It said ly vaccines will be available through March 31, 2021.

VAEK said if a resident has a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or have been exposed in the last two weeks, to stay home per quarantine guidelines and to not go for a flu vaccine at any location until released from quarantine. It said if veterans suspect they may have COVID-19 to contact their VA team.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms, click here or call the Flu Information Hotline at 1-800-574-8387 ext. 53243.

VAEK said times and locations for flu vaccine clinics are as follows:

Topeka VA Medical Center:
2200 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, Building 3		Junction City CBOC:
1169 Southwind Dr., Junction City		Lawrence CBOC:
4821 Quail Crest Pl., Lawrence
Saturday, Oct. 3 - 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 3 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 3 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 24 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 24 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7 - 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monday - Friday drive-thru flu shots also available Sept. 31 - Dec. 31 - 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

VAEK said all veterans enrolled in the VA can also get a free flu vaccine on a walk in basis at any pharmacy or urgent care clinic in its Community Care Network. It said to simply tell staff of the veterans eligibility and show their VA ID card. it said to find a community site, check its online Factility Locater Tool. It said to call first to confirm availability.

According to VAEK, while recommendations vary, it recommends the high dose flu vaccine for those 85 and older this flu season. It said recommendations and availability of the high dose vaccine in its Community Care Network may very by location. It said for any questions to contact a VA team.

For more information on the VAEK or the flu vaccine, click here or call the Flu Information Hotline at 1-800-574-8387 Ext. 53243.

