USDA, Nebraska work to improve forests, grasslands

LINCOLN, Neb. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska have signed a shared stewardship agreement to improve forests and grasslands.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Secretary Sonny Perdue and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a Shared Stewardship Agreement between its Forest Service and the State of Nebraska. It said the agreement establishes a framework for federal and state agencies to promote active forest management, improve collaboration and respond to ecological challenges and natural resource concerns in Nebraska.

“This agreement strengthens the already strong partnership between the Forest Service and the State of Nebraska,” said Secretary Perdue. “Through Shared Stewardship, Nebraska and the Forest Service will work together to identify landscape-scale priorities and build capacity to improve forest conditions.”

According to the USDA, under the agreement, it and Nebraska will work teoghter on forest and grassland restoration across all land ownerships, focusing on protecting at risk communities and watersheds from wildfire. It said the agreement highlights shared principles and priorities including joint planning, pooling resources and continued investment in existing partnerships and programs that support collaborative work.

“The Trump Administration has empowered states by shifting decision-making from Washington, D.C. back to statehouses across America,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thanks to Secretary Perdue and the USDA for putting Nebraska’s priorities first in conservation and for partnering with us to wisely steward our forests.”

For more information on the agreement, click here.

For more information on the national USDA Forest Service shared stewardship strategy, click here.

