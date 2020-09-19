Advertisement

USDA, Nebraska work to improve forests, grasslands

(Frenchman Bay Conservancy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska have signed a shared stewardship agreement to improve forests and grasslands.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Secretary Sonny Perdue and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a Shared Stewardship Agreement between its Forest Service and the State of Nebraska. It said the agreement establishes a framework for federal and state agencies to promote active forest management, improve collaboration and respond to ecological challenges and natural resource concerns in Nebraska.

“This agreement strengthens the already strong partnership between the Forest Service and the State of Nebraska,” said Secretary Perdue. “Through Shared Stewardship, Nebraska and the Forest Service will work together to identify landscape-scale priorities and build capacity to improve forest conditions.”

According to the USDA, under the agreement, it and Nebraska will work teoghter on forest and grassland restoration across all land ownerships, focusing on protecting at risk communities and watersheds from wildfire. It said the agreement highlights shared principles and priorities including joint planning, pooling resources and continued investment in existing partnerships and programs that support collaborative work.

“The Trump Administration has empowered states by shifting decision-making from Washington, D.C. back to statehouses across America,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thanks to Secretary Perdue and the USDA for putting Nebraska’s priorities first in conservation and for partnering with us to wisely steward our forests.”

For more information on the agreement, click here.

For more information on the national USDA Forest Service shared stewardship strategy, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU highlights racial issues in Russia in new lecture series

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is delving into racial issues in Russia with a new lecture series.

News

K-State Bulk Solids Innovation Center helps boost industry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is partnering with a key trade association to boost the industry.

News

267th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 267th Basic Training Class is celebrating its graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

News

Incentive, support programs may help better retain teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Research at Kansas State University has found that incentive and support programs are the most effective tools for retaining teachers.

Latest News

News

Majority of Kansans may not trust drunk people to maintain social distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Americans may be blaming alcohol for the continued spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Abilene cancels classes for Monday due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Abilene Public Schools Superintendant Greg Brown has canceled all classes on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

News

Wreaths Across America adds three stops in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Wreaths Across America traveling mobile education exhibit has added three more stops in Kansas.

News

Annual Topeka Duck Race sees thousands get a chance to win

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Around 10,000 ducks were in line at Lake Shawnee for the 25th annual Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race.

News

NASCAR becomes first partner of Bet Responsibly campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NASCAR has become the first league partner of the American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly. campaign.

News

VA helps veterans fight the flu through the drive-thru

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans of Affairs of Eastern Kansas is helping local veterans fight the flu through a drive-thru vaccine event in Topeka.