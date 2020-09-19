Advertisement

Slightly warmer on Sunday

Hazy sunshine with consistent temperatures for the upcoming week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As expected the temperatures on Saturday were in the low-mid 70s east of HWY 75, warmer out west but still staying more in the 70s vs 80s due to cloud cover. Temperatures for the next couple days will continue to warm up with most spots in the low-mid 80s for the work week. Hazy sunshine continues with the potential for a few clouds on Wednesday and next Sunday.

As for rain models still are indicating very little if any rain at all in the 8 day forecast. There have been some indications but with inconsistencies in the models confidence is low on when the rain will occur if at all. Bottom line most spots will remain dry for the foreseeable future.

8 Day forecast
8 Day forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s east with mid-upper 50s toward central Kansas. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

The consistent temperatures of low-mid 80s for highs and lows in the 50s continue into the work week. If you’re wondering if Tropical Beta currently east of Mexico will have an impact on Kansas weather, right now the answer is no but still some time for the forecast to change. It is expected to remain in the Texas/Louisiana/Gulf coast region through Wednesday night before possibly making progress further inland and north by the end of the work week.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slightly warmer tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Slight warming trend this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Friday Overnight forecast: slightly below average temps, fog in the AM

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Light breeze over the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and 80s

Forecast

Today will be similar to yesterday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:46 AM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday night forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend

Forecast

Sunny skies and a nice weekend ahead

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Cooler conditions with plenty of sun

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Near seasonal/slightly below average temperatures through the weekend

Forecast

Cooler today with sunny skies

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday night forecast: Slightly cooler Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Cold front today/this evening will come through dry

Forecast

Slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT