Slightly warmer on Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As expected the temperatures on Saturday were in the low-mid 70s east of HWY 75, warmer out west but still staying more in the 70s vs 80s due to cloud cover. Temperatures for the next couple days will continue to warm up with most spots in the low-mid 80s for the work week. Hazy sunshine continues with the potential for a few clouds on Wednesday and next Sunday.

As for rain models still are indicating very little if any rain at all in the 8 day forecast. There have been some indications but with inconsistencies in the models confidence is low on when the rain will occur if at all. Bottom line most spots will remain dry for the foreseeable future.

8 Day forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s east with mid-upper 50s toward central Kansas. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

The consistent temperatures of low-mid 80s for highs and lows in the 50s continue into the work week. If you’re wondering if Tropical Beta currently east of Mexico will have an impact on Kansas weather, right now the answer is no but still some time for the forecast to change. It is expected to remain in the Texas/Louisiana/Gulf coast region through Wednesday night before possibly making progress further inland and north by the end of the work week.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

