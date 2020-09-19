Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec hosts Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day,

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation department held their “Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day,” introducing kids to a nature trail.

Kids came out to the Shawnee North Community Park on Saturday to join in on some nature activities.

Kids hiked a trail along with their parents and participated in activities like archery, casting a fishing line, creek discovery, nature mural painting and tree smarts.

Social distancing was still enforced and hand sanitizer was provided after each activity.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says kids day is to give kids a chance to do something they may have never done before.

“There some kids that don’t get to experience the outdoor," Recreation Leader of Shawnee North Community Center, Penny Storman said. "Some kids that live in the city may never experience that, so it’s really fun, get them away from those computers and laptops and computer games and introduce them to nature.”

Shawnee County Parks and Rec hosts an “Outdoor Kids Day” every year and this year, there was a prize drawing given to the last group of hikers who finished the trail.

