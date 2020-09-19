Several people return to State Capitol to deliver a message

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Protesters came back to the State Capitol a third time to send a message to Governor Laura Kelly, and that is to continue reopening the state.

Several people gathered outside the State Capitol on Saturday saying they want to remind Governor Kelly on why the state can’t handle another shut down.

“We do understand that some of the freedom has been returned, but we got a lot of people here still expressing the fact and know that she has the ability to lock us down again,” organizer of the rally, David Schneider said.

Protesters united in prayer at the ‘Open Up Kansas Rally.’ Some protesters say Governor Kelly’s previous orders still affects the state.

“Her past orders have been statewide orders, and not all the state is like Johnson county or Shawnee county or Sedwick county," Schneider explained. "There’s a lot of the state that’s much different much rural.”

A protester from Wichita, KS, Tina Baldwin agreed, “the Kansas economy really is taking a serious hit. We are out here to support what this country is founded on."

“The mask mandate, shutting down businesses. There’s no business here, nothing, no small business anymore,” a protester from Topeka, Lena Runnebaum added.

Senate President Susan Wagle was among the crowd and she says they’re concerned with Governor Kelly ordering a stay at home order again.

“We lost a lot of small businesses across Kansas because of the shut down,” Wagle emhasized. “We do have concerns about that, it’s happened in the past. She seems to be trying to elevate fear amongst the people of Kansas and business owners that I know want to protect people against COVID, they’ve taken extra measures, they’re willing to protect their clientele, but they need to be open for business.”

“It will affect everybody, our mental, our monetary, this not how humans are meant to live. We are not meant to be caged in our homes,” Runnebaum agreed.

Some protesters say the state should continue to reopen.

“We don’t need to shut down our schools, we can open up safely. We can open up with social distancing and we can open up with extra precautions," Wagle said. "We need to be allowed to go about our lives.”

“There’s a growing movement that’s out there that’s not going to sit by and just let her lock us down again,” Schneider said.

The State Finance Council recently voted to extend the state’s emergency disaster declaration by 30 days.

The new language says the Governor has the authority to close businesses under the Kansas Emergency Management Act, but she has no intention to use her authority to close businesses.

Governor Laura Kelly has reissued a handful of Executive Orders to keep Kansans safe and healthy.

