Saturday forecast: Few clouds along with hazy sunshine

Light breeze this weekend with gusts 15-25 mph
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s with the warmest temperatures toward central Kansas and staying cooler toward the Missouri border. The last couple days we’ve had hazy sun with no clouds overhead, that may change today. While there does remain some differences in the computer models on the extent of cloud cover this afternoon, it should have minimal impacts on the temperatures and it will not produce any rainfall.

Speaking of rain, there is hope. One model is indicating some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning but the other long range model does not produce any rain so am not ready to officially put it in the forecast at this time but something we’re going to continue to monitor.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds SE 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 50s east with mid-upper 50s toward central Kansas. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

The consistent temperatures of low-mid 80s for highs and lows in the 50s continue into the work week. If you’re wondering if Tropical Beta currently east of Mexico will have an impact on Kansas weather, right now the answer is no but still some time for the forecast to change. It is expected to remain in the Texas/Louisiana/Gulf coast region through Wednesday night before possibly making progress further inland and north by the end of the work week.

Taking Action:

Wondering if air quality is reduced from wildfires out west head to https://www.airnow.gov/ for the latest info.

