Reward offered for information in 2016 cold case

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is offering a new reward in a 2016 cold case.

20-year-old Camrah Trotter and 23-year old Dominique Ray were shot and killed August 7, 2016. Trotter was pregnant, and her baby also did not survive. The couple was found outside Fairlawn Green Apartments near SW 21st and Fairlawn.

Topeka Police say they’ve developed new information, and want to hear from anyone with knowledge of the incident, no matter how small they think it is. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000. You can call tips anonymously to 234-0007.

