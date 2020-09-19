Advertisement

REPORTS: MIAA conference schools finalizing plan to play fall football

(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report indicates that members of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association might be playing football in the fall.

An article published by News-Press Now mentioned a source inside the decision-making process who said “multiple MIAA teams are actively finalizing plans to return to the field for games this fall.” Games would be played outside of the MIAA’s regularly sanctioned season.

The article says that conference’s athletic directors voted 10-2 on Thursday to restart fall competition. However, league presidents shot down the proposal with a 5-5 vote. Two league presidents were said to have abstained from voting.

About a month ago, the MIAA decided to postpone the fall sports season.

When the season was initially postponed, the MIAA said they will “explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA" in the spring.

Both Washburn and Emporia State are members of the MIAA conference.

