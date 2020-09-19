North Topeka Dillons celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Dillons celebrated their remodel with a ribbon cutting Friday.

Over the last few months, the store has worked on refreshing their facility and improving departments new and old.

The produce department and pharmacy have been upgraded, and a new Maurice Cheese partnership through Kroger brings in a fine selection of cheese from New York City.

“Overall, it’s just a chance to provide a fresh new shopping experience for our customers so they’re excited to check out things, like our Murray’s Cheese,” Dillons Spokeswoman Sheila Regehr said.

Dillon’s was able to provide a $10,000 check to Harvesters' “Our Community Can” food drive, and has blue bins in all of its stores for people to donate food.

