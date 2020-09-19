NFPA, Domino’s recognize fire departments for Fire Prevention Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Fire Protection Association and Domino’s are launching an online sweepstake to honor U.S. fire departments during Fire Prevention Week.

National Fire Protection Association says in honor of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10, it and Domino’s are partnering to launch an online sweepstake helping thank and recognize local U.S. fire departments for their hard work to keep the public safe from fire and other hazards.

“Fire departments work tirelessly to keep their communities safe from fire and other emergencies, often putting their own health and safety on the line to help protect others,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “This year in particular has presented unique challenges for fire departments, who have served on the frontlines of the pandemic.”

The NFPA said it and Domino’s encourage residents to nominate their local fire department for submission into the sweepstakes. It said 15 fire departments will be randomly chosen to get a $100 eGift card from Domino’s. It said nominations are due online by Sept. 30. and winners will officially be announced during Fire Prevention Week.

“People want to express their thanks and appreciation to first responders, but they often don’t know how. This year’s Fire Prevention Week sweepstakes serves as a simple but important way to do just that,” said Carli.

According to the organization, it and Domino’s have teamed up for the last 12 years to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week through a local program matching fire departments with Domino’s stores to conduct smoke alarm checks in their communities.

“Our fire safety program is always a tremendous success, with participation and impact growing steadily each year,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokesperson. “This year, we wanted to do even more, and help give back to fire departments across the U.S. We hope everyone joins in by nominating their local department.”

The NFPA said it has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for over 95 years. It said this year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™,” focusing on cooking safety. It said cooking equipment is the leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries.

For more information on the NFPA, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.