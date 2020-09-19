NASCAR becomes first partner of Bet Responsibly campaign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - NASCAR has become the first league partner of the American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly. campaign.

The American Gaming Association says it has teamed up with NASCAR to educate fans on responsible sports betting through its Have a Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly. campaign. It said as the campaign’s first professional sports league partner, NASCAR will develop co branded content encouraging new and seasoned sports bettors to “Know When to Pit” and bet responsibly.

AGA said the partnership announcement coincides with its Responsible Gaming Education Week, held annually to highlight the gaming industry’s year round commitment to responsible gaming initiatives and promote transparency and gaming literacy to fans.

“Legal sports betting allows fans to engage with their favorite drivers and race teams in new, exciting ways. It is critically important to ensure they are informed about how to do so responsibly,” said Casey Clark, Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications, AGA. “This partnership further demonstrates NASCAR’s leadership among professional sports on responsible gaming.”

According to the AGA, over the last year, NASCAR entered into a series of partnerships with world class brands preparing the industry and fans for the rapidly growing sports betting market. It said Sportradar signed on as NASCAR’s integrity partner, BetGenious as its data provider, Penn National Gaming and BetMGM as Authorized Gaming Operators, IMG Arena as its international streaming partner and EquiLottery and LEAP in the lottery and virtual gaming spaces. It said to better help fans become educated on sports betting, NASCAR launched its bet center and works closely with the Action Network and VSiN.

“Ensuring that our fans have the resources to bet responsibly is a founding principle of our gaming strategy,” said Scott Warfield, Managing Director, Gaming, NASCAR. “The AGA uniquely understands the convergence of legal betting, sports, and responsible gaming. As sports bettors increasingly engage with NASCAR, we look forward to working together to promote bettor education and resources that help prepare our fans for the rapidly expanding legal sports betting landscape.”

AGA said as part of the partnership NASCAR will produce co branded content to distribute across its social platforms and produce public serviced announcements running across national radio. It said the NASCAR website will also produce original and responsible gaming content for its bet center, providing fans with stats, odds and information designed to emower them to make informed decisions in the gaming space.

AGA said it launched its Have a Game Plan in late 2019 as an extension of its ongoing commitment to responsible gaming. It said it and NASCAR are both contributors to the International Center for Responsible Gaming’s fund supporting research on wagering. It also said it is a founding donor and NASCAR is the fund’s first league supporter.

