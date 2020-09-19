Advertisement

Majority of Kansans may not trust drunk people to maintain social distancing

(KTUU)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Americans may be blaming alcohol for the continued spread of COVID-19.

American Addiction Centers and Project Know say they recently conducted a study on the effect alcohol may be having on COVID-19, and they say they found that 85% of Kansans do not trust drunk people to maintain social distancing.

The study also showed that half of Americans think alcohol consumption in bars should be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the spread of the virus.

According to the study, 10% of respondents said they have recently hugged loved ones while out drinking when they should not have done so, showing a lack of inhibitions and regard for social distancing guidelines.

The study showed that over 25% of Americans say they would speak up if they noticed someone that is intoxicated is not adhereing to social distancing regulations.

It also seems that establishments selling alcohol are the ones Americans worry the most about going to during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study showed that 51% of respondents said they were worried about visiting bars, while 17% said they were worried about gyms, 16% about restaurants and 16% worried about movie theaters.

“Many people are experiencing ‘pandemic burnout,’ and have been for months with so many aspects of life restricted or hindered,” said Stefanie Magalong, clinical director at Laguna Treatment Hospital and spokesperson for ProjectKnow.com. “With restrictions such as stay-at-home orders being lifted, it’s important not to be too overzealous with our actions and activities; this is still a global pandemic. Not adhering to guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing will only further delay reopening our communities and extend the restrictions that are currently in place.”

To see where other states fall in the study or for more information, click here.

