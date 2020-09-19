Advertisement

KPZ Week 3: Clay Center 21, Wamego 34

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - Wamego 34, Clay Center 21

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

Updated: 10 minutes ago
KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Manhattan 28, Hayden 42

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Manhattan 28, Hayden 42

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Seaman 27, Junction City 34

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Seaman 27, Junction City 34

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Perry-Lecompton 28, Holton 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
Perry-Lecompton 28, Holton 14

Latest News

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Pittsburg 14, Washburn Rural 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pittsburg 14, Washburn Rural 21

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Rossville 67, St. Marys 12

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rossville 67, St. Marys 12

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Game of the Week: Silver Lake 29, Riley County 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
Silver Lake 29, Riley County 28

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Pittsburg 14, Washburn Rural 21

Updated: 1 hour ago

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Rossville 67, St. Marys 12

Updated: 1 hour ago
KPZ Week 3: Rossville 67, St. Marys 12