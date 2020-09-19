Advertisement

K-State Accounting and Technology Conference goes virtual

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Accounting Department’s Accounting and Technology Conference will hit a virtual platform on Oct. 22-23.

Kansas State University says its Department of Accounting is hosting its second annual Accounting and Technology Conference on Oct. 22-23 and due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be holding the conference virtually.

According to K-State, the conference is for accounting professionals looking to understand the impacts of technology on the accounting profession in the current business climate and provides 16 hours of continuing professional education.

K-State said the conference features keynote speakers from throughout the U.S. including Lunn Turner, former chief accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Kelly Richmond Pope, a forensic accountant, professor and filmmaker, Emil Lehning, special assistant to the provost at K-State and Chet Buchman, managing partner of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Lloyd LLC.

According to Brooke Beyer, Deloitte director of accounting analytics and innovation at K-State and lead conference organizer, the conference explores the integration of accounting and technology.

“Our profession is evolving very quickly,” Beyer said. “This conference is about equipping accounting professionals with the skills that they will need to be competitive in an ever-changing, technologically focused business world.”

K-State said additionally, the conference will address a wide range of topics over two days. It said day one features sessions on intergenerational leadership, audit and tax updates, accounting advisory and ethics. It said day two features workshops on accounting analytics, fraud and forensics, and robotic process automation. It said the conference will feature hands on, interactive data workshops designed to help professionals build current technology skills.

“The success of last year’s conference highlighted the importance of bringing together accounting professionals to explore contemporary issues in our discipline,” said Brett Wilkinson, head of the accounting department. “Kansas State University’s accounting program continues to innovate and provide leadership in our field as we fulfill our land-grant mission and role.”

For more information or to register for the conference, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

Updated: 9 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Dr. Marshall and Dr. Bollier first debate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Saturday in Topeka was the first Kansas U.S. Senate debate between Congressman Roger Marshall (R) and Senator Barbara Bollier (D).

News

Analysis of MTV “Buzz Clip” reveals new associations

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An analysis from the University of Kansas is revealing new associations between sound and vision.

News

USDA helps farmers, ranchers affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping farmers, ranchers and communities that were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

Sports

REPORTS: MIAA conference schools finalizing plan to play fall football

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Reports indicate that the MIAA Conference is finalizing a plan for football to return to the fall.

Forecast

Slightly warmer on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hazy sunshine with consistent temperatures for the upcoming week

News

KU highlights racial issues in Russia in new lecture series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is delving into racial issues in Russia with a new lecture series.

News

USDA, Nebraska work to improve forests, grasslands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska have signed a shared stewardship agreement to improve forests and grasslands.

News

K-State Bulk Solids Innovation Center helps boost industry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is partnering with a key trade association to boost the industry.

News

267th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 267th Basic Training Class is celebrating its graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.