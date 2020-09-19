K-State Accounting and Technology Conference goes virtual

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Accounting Department’s Accounting and Technology Conference will hit a virtual platform on Oct. 22-23.

Kansas State University says its Department of Accounting is hosting its second annual Accounting and Technology Conference on Oct. 22-23 and due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be holding the conference virtually.

According to K-State, the conference is for accounting professionals looking to understand the impacts of technology on the accounting profession in the current business climate and provides 16 hours of continuing professional education.

K-State said the conference features keynote speakers from throughout the U.S. including Lunn Turner, former chief accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Kelly Richmond Pope, a forensic accountant, professor and filmmaker, Emil Lehning, special assistant to the provost at K-State and Chet Buchman, managing partner of Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Lloyd LLC.

According to Brooke Beyer, Deloitte director of accounting analytics and innovation at K-State and lead conference organizer, the conference explores the integration of accounting and technology.

“Our profession is evolving very quickly,” Beyer said. “This conference is about equipping accounting professionals with the skills that they will need to be competitive in an ever-changing, technologically focused business world.”

K-State said additionally, the conference will address a wide range of topics over two days. It said day one features sessions on intergenerational leadership, audit and tax updates, accounting advisory and ethics. It said day two features workshops on accounting analytics, fraud and forensics, and robotic process automation. It said the conference will feature hands on, interactive data workshops designed to help professionals build current technology skills.

“The success of last year’s conference highlighted the importance of bringing together accounting professionals to explore contemporary issues in our discipline,” said Brett Wilkinson, head of the accounting department. “Kansas State University’s accounting program continues to innovate and provide leadership in our field as we fulfill our land-grant mission and role.”

For more information or to register for the conference, click here.

