Hundreds of volunteers serve across Topeka for ‘Nancy Perry Day of Caring’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers spread out across Topeka to spruce up the Capital City as part of a special day.

More than 355 volunteers helped more than 30 agencies Friday for United Way of Greater Topeka’s annual 'Nancy Perry Day of Cleaning.’

The crews spent the day donating their time and talents.

Some from Evergy cleaned up around Tennessee Town, while Hills employees worked on the gardens at the Capper Foundation.

Nancy Perry, a former CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka, says volunteerism is something you can count on in the city.

“This community always comes forward to help out," she said.

“You know we have people in our community who’ve lost their jobs who can’t go to work. We have restaurants who are closed down. Now more than ever I think we really need to help each other out. And this community rises to the occasion. Just like they always have, and we know they will again.”

Perry spoke at a socially-distant kickoff at the statehouse Friday morning.

“We’re delighted to be able to be here in the statehouse and have Nancy Perry herself speak," Jessica Lehnherr, the current CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka.

Perry was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who formerly served on United Way of Greater Topeka’s board.

