Gov. Kelly orders half staff flags in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half staff throughout Kansas on Friday, Sept. 18, until the day of internment in honor of the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us.”

