Advertisement

Gov. Kelly orders half staff flags in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to fly at half staff on Friday until the day of internment in honor of the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half staff throughout Kansas on Friday, Sept. 18, until the day of internment in honor of the life of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Upper Room Radio of Topeka to celebrate fifth anniversary

Updated: moments ago
Roger Randel, pastor of Family of God Church in North Topeka, says Upper Room Radio plays songs not often heard on other Christian radio stations.

News

13 News at 10pm

Updated: 16 minutes ago
13 News at 10pm

News

North Topeka Dillons celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The North Topeka Dillons celebrated their remodel with a ribbon cutting Friday.

News

Veterans recognize POW/MIA in Gage Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
VFW Post 1650 members gathered in Gage Park to remember those that never made it back from war.

Latest News

News

VA veterans surprised with drive-by parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Bryan Grabauskas
The VA felt it was time to recognize their residents after so long not seeing their loved ones. People brought decorated cars and trucks to say hello to the residents from appropriate social distance.

News

Evergy Plaza fountain ready for visitors

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The crossroads fountain on every Plaza is ready to welcome visitors.

News

USD 501 helps families living at Topeka Rescue Mission succeed during remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Work on Gage Blvd. to be done earlier than expected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Work on a stretch of Gage Boulevard looks to finish ahead of schedule.

News

Reward offered for information in 2016 cold case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is offering a new reward in a 2016 cold case.

News

Gov. Kelly, among others mourn passing of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Sarah Motter
In a statement, Gov. Laura Kelly said she was saddened by passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.