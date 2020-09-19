Gov. Kelly mourns passing of Justice Ginsburg

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly mourned the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a statement, Kelly said she was saddened by the news.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity,” Kelly wrote. “She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us.”

Justice Ginsburg died Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

