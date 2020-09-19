Evergy Plaza fountain ready for visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The crossroads fountain on every Plaza is ready to welcome visitors.

As of Thursday night, the contractor officially turned it over the $1.6 million feature to the Downtown Topeka Foundation.

The splash pad is now open to the public, with five interactive programs for people to play in the water. It will be open daily from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., but may close early for events.

Mark it down for noon Monday, the fountain will put on its first show, choreographing music and lights, with water spraying up to 20 feet in the air. Fountain shows also are set for Wednesday afternoon, and Friday evening next week.

