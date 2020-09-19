Dr. Marshall and Dr. Bollier first debate for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday in Topeka was the first Kansas U.S. Senate debate between Congressman Roger Marshall (R) and Senator Barbara Bollier (D).

Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist and Marshall, an OB-GYN discussed varied topics impacting Kansans and Americans as a whole, one of them being health care plans during COVID-19 and when the pandemic has ended.

“When I go to Washington, I’ll keep fighting to make sure that health care is more affordable,” said Bollier. “I want to protect Kansans with pre-existing conditions and lower prescription drug costs.”

Marshall said, “Rural America is really a reflection of that local economy and as agriculture goes, so goes rural America.”

The two discussed their stance on reproductive rights. Bollier has been open about being pro-choice and protecting a patient’s privacy. Marshall has been open about having a pro-life stance.

Bollier said, “I will protect a woman’s right to make her own, private, health care decision in consultation with her health care provider and know that after 10 years in the Kansas legislature, my position on this issue has never once interfered with my ability to work with other legislatures.”

Marshall said, “You don’t deliver 5,000 babies without understanding the sanctity of life. Obviously, I’m 100% pro-life. I will be against abortions every time and will do everything to protect that life, born or unborn.”

Another topic of discussion that’s been important with online learning and agriculture is how rural broadband can stimulate growth for Kansans and America.

Both said they are pushing to increase broadband for farmers utilizing drones for their land and schools struggling.

Marshall said, “We have secured funding for this as well, funding the farm bill and two more appropriation funding from the USDA as well. We’re working on the problem, we’re on our way, and we’re going to get there.”

“I have voted in the past for to have more funding for rural broadband, but what we know from the state side is that we need federal and enough has not come,” said Bollier.

The Senate race election is November 3.

Kansas has not voted a democratic senator since 1932.

