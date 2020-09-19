Advertisement

Dr. Marshall and Dr. Bollier first debate for U.S. Senate

Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall will face off in November to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall will face off in November to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate.(Twitter: @BarbaraBollier /Marshall.House.Gov)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday in Topeka was the first Kansas U.S. Senate debate between Congressman Roger Marshall (R) and Senator Barbara Bollier (D).

Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist and Marshall, an OB-GYN discussed varied topics impacting Kansans and Americans as a whole, one of them being health care plans during COVID-19 and when the pandemic has ended.

“When I go to Washington, I’ll keep fighting to make sure that health care is more affordable,” said Bollier. “I want to protect Kansans with pre-existing conditions and lower prescription drug costs.”

Marshall said, “Rural America is really a reflection of that local economy and as agriculture goes, so goes rural America.”

The two discussed their stance on reproductive rights. Bollier has been open about being pro-choice and protecting a patient’s privacy. Marshall has been open about having a pro-life stance.

Bollier said, “I will protect a woman’s right to make her own, private, health care decision in consultation with her health care provider and know that after 10 years in the Kansas legislature, my position on this issue has never once interfered with my ability to work with other legislatures.”

Marshall said, “You don’t deliver 5,000 babies without understanding the sanctity of life. Obviously, I’m 100% pro-life. I will be against abortions every time and will do everything to protect that life, born or unborn.”

Another topic of discussion that’s been important with online learning and agriculture is how rural broadband can stimulate growth for Kansans and America.

Both said they are pushing to increase broadband for farmers utilizing drones for their land and schools struggling.

Marshall said, “We have secured funding for this as well, funding the farm bill and two more appropriation funding from the USDA as well. We’re working on the problem, we’re on our way, and we’re going to get there.”

“I have voted in the past for to have more funding for rural broadband, but what we know from the state side is that we need federal and enough has not come,” said Bollier.

The Senate race election is November 3.

Kansas has not voted a democratic senator since 1932.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

Updated: 9 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

K-State Accounting and Technology Conference goes virtual

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Accounting Department’s Accounting and Technology Conference will hit a virtual platform on Oct. 22-23.

News

Analysis of MTV “Buzz Clip” reveals new associations

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An analysis from the University of Kansas is revealing new associations between sound and vision.

News

USDA helps farmers, ranchers affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping farmers, ranchers and communities that were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

Sports

REPORTS: MIAA conference schools finalizing plan to play fall football

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Reports indicate that the MIAA Conference is finalizing a plan for football to return to the fall.

Forecast

Slightly warmer on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hazy sunshine with consistent temperatures for the upcoming week

News

KU highlights racial issues in Russia in new lecture series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is delving into racial issues in Russia with a new lecture series.

News

USDA, Nebraska work to improve forests, grasslands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska have signed a shared stewardship agreement to improve forests and grasslands.

News

K-State Bulk Solids Innovation Center helps boost industry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is partnering with a key trade association to boost the industry.

News

267th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 267th Basic Training Class is celebrating its graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.