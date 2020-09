TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was arrested in Manhattan Thursday on a Riley County warrant.

26-year-old Aaron Noonan, of Colorado Springs, was picked up in the 1000 block of Seth Child Road just before 6 p.m.

He faces a count of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.