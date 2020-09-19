Advertisement

Annual Topeka Duck Race sees thousands get a chance to win

The 25th annual Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race on Lake Shawnee. (Sept. 19, 2020)
The 25th annual Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race on Lake Shawnee. (Sept. 19, 2020)(Production Control | WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 10,000 ducks were in line at Lake Shawnee for the 25th annual Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race.

This year’s amount of adopted plastic ducks were the most since 2015. Organizers of the event were surprised with the total.

Julie Hetjmanek, Chair of the Sertoma Topeka Duck Race, said, “We’re still kind of stunned, I’m really not sure. With COVID, maybe there wasn’t as much disposable income but on the other hand, people are at home in front of their computers a little more and there is such a need."

The race benefits charities and non-profit organizations as well as churches and schools.

Businesses and individuals can adopt a duck for $5 and will win win 50% of the prize.

Prizes were given to the top 10 finishers. The person with the first place duck won a 2012 Ford Focus Hatchback, compliments of one of the many sponsors of the event Laird Noller Ford Dealerships, Topeka.

The lucky duck that finished in 27th place received $1 million.

Hetjmanek is proud the event has been able to help locally for the past 25 years and is looking forward to year 26.

Hetjmanek said, “Topeka, Shawnee County stepped up this year. We’re just really thrilled with the outcome.”

Winners for the event can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NASCAR becomes first partner of Bet Responsibly campaign

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NASCAR has become the first league partner of the American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly. campaign.

News

VA helps veterans fight the flu through the drive-thru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans of Affairs of Eastern Kansas is helping local veterans fight the flu through a drive-thru vaccine event in Topeka.

News

NFPA, Domino’s recognize fire departments for Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The National Fire Protection Association and Domino’s are launching an online sweepstake to honor U.S. fire departments during Fire Prevention Week.

News

09-19-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Latest News

News

09-19-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

Forecast

Saturday forecast: Few clouds along with hazy sunshine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Quiet weather all week with little rain if at all

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

Updated: 14 hours ago
KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

News

KPZ Kaw Valley Insurance Play of the Night: Silver Lake’s 2-pt conversion

Updated: 14 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sabetha 29, Nemaha Central 22

Kansas Prep Zone

KPZ Week 3: Manhattan 28, Hayden 42

Updated: 14 hours ago
Manhattan 28, Hayden 42