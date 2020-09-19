Annual Topeka Duck Race sees thousands get a chance to win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 10,000 ducks were in line at Lake Shawnee for the 25th annual Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race.

This year’s amount of adopted plastic ducks were the most since 2015. Organizers of the event were surprised with the total.

Julie Hetjmanek, Chair of the Sertoma Topeka Duck Race, said, “We’re still kind of stunned, I’m really not sure. With COVID, maybe there wasn’t as much disposable income but on the other hand, people are at home in front of their computers a little more and there is such a need."

The race benefits charities and non-profit organizations as well as churches and schools.

Businesses and individuals can adopt a duck for $5 and will win win 50% of the prize.

Prizes were given to the top 10 finishers. The person with the first place duck won a 2012 Ford Focus Hatchback, compliments of one of the many sponsors of the event Laird Noller Ford Dealerships, Topeka.

The lucky duck that finished in 27th place received $1 million.

Hetjmanek is proud the event has been able to help locally for the past 25 years and is looking forward to year 26.

Hetjmanek said, “Topeka, Shawnee County stepped up this year. We’re just really thrilled with the outcome.”

