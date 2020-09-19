Advertisement

Analysis of MTV “Buzz Clip” reveals new associations

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An analysis from the University of Kansas is revealing new associations between sound and vision.

The University of Kansas says in the heyday of music videos guitars were associated with men while drum sets were paired with women. It said these were among findings of a recent analysis of all of MTV’s “Buzz Clips” from the 1990s as reported on in a research paper published by Brad Osborne, associate professor of music. It said the article in the journal of Music & Science, “Content and Correlational Analysis of a Corpus of MTV-Promoted Music Videos Aired Between 1990 and 1999,” was written by Osborn and two former KU doctoral students in music education, Emily Glaser Rossin and Kevin Weingarten.

Osborn said the idea for te paper occurred after he gave a talk at a conference on using videos to teach music theory a few years ago.

“I’m such a child of the ’90s, and I realized that all the videos in my talk were ‘Buzz Clips’ I remembered as a kid,” Osborn said. “I thought: ‘How can I make a serious project out of this?’”

According to KU, Osborn and his students analyzed clips to mark down significant features jumping out at them such as black or leather clothing, an instrumental solo, an ocean or river setting and more. It said the researchers compiled a list of the references to a database and watched the videos again, noting other things happening in the video that were associated with the noted items. It said the correlations were compiled into a table of “Buzz Clip” tropes.

“Our analysis sets out to assess the kinds of people and cultural practices MTV promoted as buzzworthy in the 1990s,” the authors wrote. “We interpret a number of these relationships in terms of their relevance to a performer’s perceived ethnicity and gender, showing how certain audiovisual features regularly accompany white men (e.g., electric guitar) while others regularly accompany women and performers of color (e.g., drum machines).” This suggests to the viewer, the authors wrote, that “the electric guitar, the most identifiable signifier of rock music, is associated with white men. By contrast, the drum machine, an instrument that is virtually anathema to rock ‘authenticity’ in the ’90s, correlates strongly with musicians of color, keyboards and choreographed dancing regularly seen in hip-hop and R&B videos.”

KU said other relationships noted in the anausis include music videos with dream sequences that negatively correlated with videos containing police or military imagery which suggest that the topics were too ‘serious’ to be depicted through dreams. It said they correlate positively with videos containing well informed narrativesotires. It said the authors disect the relationships in various ways and diagrams, looking to extract meaning from the juxtapositions.

Osborn said in retrospect, “One big thing I learned was how important music videos were for fashion in the 1990s. If you watch them chronologically, you can see the fashions change.”

Osborn also noted the paucity of instremental solos and introductory passages in current popular songs and videos.

“It’s part of that notion of ‘don’t bore us, get to the chorus,’” Osborn said. “I watched the MTV Awards show a couple of nights ago, and what they call alternative rock is now all made with drum machines.”

“It is hard to overstate the sonic importance of the electric guitar and drum machines in determining rock and hip-hop genres (respectively)," the authors wrote. "While the latter has remained a dominant sound in the Billboard Hot 100 hits of today, the electric guitar has largely been replaced by synthesizers as a primary chording instrument. As such, it is possible that the sound of a (distorted) electric guitar playing (power) chords might signify a ‘throwback’ 90s sound.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

Updated: 9 minutes ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

K-State Accounting and Technology Conference goes virtual

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Accounting Department’s Accounting and Technology Conference will hit a virtual platform on Oct. 22-23.

News

Dr. Marshall and Dr. Bollier first debate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Saturday in Topeka was the first Kansas U.S. Senate debate between Congressman Roger Marshall (R) and Senator Barbara Bollier (D).

News

USDA helps farmers, ranchers affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is helping farmers, ranchers and communities that were affected by Hurricane Laura.

Latest News

Sports

REPORTS: MIAA conference schools finalizing plan to play fall football

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Reports indicate that the MIAA Conference is finalizing a plan for football to return to the fall.

Forecast

Slightly warmer on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hazy sunshine with consistent temperatures for the upcoming week

News

KU highlights racial issues in Russia in new lecture series

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is delving into racial issues in Russia with a new lecture series.

News

USDA, Nebraska work to improve forests, grasslands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska have signed a shared stewardship agreement to improve forests and grasslands.

News

K-State Bulk Solids Innovation Center helps boost industry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is partnering with a key trade association to boost the industry.

News

267th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 267th Basic Training Class is celebrating its graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.