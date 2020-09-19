Active living, healthy eating habits encouraged by KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is encouraging residents to live actively and eat healthily.

According to the KDHE, the 2019 report shows over a third of adult residents ages 18 and older are obese, or 35.2%. It said this is up slightly from 34.4% in 2018.

The KDHE said it understands that while residents can take steps to improve their health, there are environmental and system changes that can be made to also encourage population-level change. It said it provides funding and guidance to the Chronic Disease Risk Reduction community grantees choosing to address reducing obesity through policy, system and environmental strategies.

According to the Department, projects include adopting and implementing healthy community design principles supporting residents in walking or biking places, providing access to healthy foods and expanding farmer’s markets.

“Obesity can put you at risk for health conditions such as heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. It can also increase your risk of complications if you do have COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said, “As we navigate this pandemic, it’s imperative that we all take preventative actions where we can to mitigate this virus' impact. Simple things like taking a walk, going for a bicycle ride, adjusting our diet can make a big difference in our overall health.”

The KDHE said Kansans can also do the following to help improve their health:

Get adequate sleep

Drink more water

Eat more vegetables

Find healthy ways to cope with stress

Get outdoors while the weather is still good!

Use fitness apps or videos

“Addressing obesity requires both personal and community action,” Dr. Norman said. “It takes all of us working together to make a difference.”

