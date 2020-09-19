Advertisement

Abilene cancels classes for Monday due to COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene Public Schools Superintendant Greg Brown has canceled all classes on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Posted by Abilene Reflector Chronicle on Saturday, September 19, 2020

According to the paper, Brown told parents the district is working with the Dickinson County Health Department to determine individuals the positive patient came into close contact with over the weekend.

According to Brown, school should resume on Tuesday, while after school activities, excluding the ABC program, may continue as scheduled on Monday.

For more information on Abilene Public Schools, click here.

