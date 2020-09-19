Abilene cancels classes for Monday due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene Public Schools Superintendant Greg Brown has canceled all classes on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The Abilene Reflector reports that Greg Brown, Superintendant of Abilene Public Schools, has canceled all classes on Monday due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since Thursday evening.

According to the paper, Brown told parents the district is working with the Dickinson County Health Department to determine individuals the positive patient came into close contact with over the weekend.

According to Brown, school should resume on Tuesday, while after school activities, excluding the ABC program, may continue as scheduled on Monday.

