Advertisement

267th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - The 267th Basic Training Class is celebrating its graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

The University of Kansas says 21 new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center on Aug. 28 at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.

According to KU, Tyler Stephenson of the Baldwin City Police Department was the graduating class president and Rob McClarty, KLETC instructor of police and class coordinator for the class, was the speaker for the ceremony.

KU said Stephenson was named to the Director’s Honor Roll and all received the Welch Academic Award. It said Deputy Chandler Ford from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Logan Higbee from the Beloit Police Department were also acknowledged for having shot 100% on their firearms qualification, while Higbee was recognized as “Top Shot.”

According to the University, McClarty also signed out Higbee, Levi Chermark, Austin Sievert, Stephenson, Shawn Hyde, Tanner Houck, Blake Stomgren and Ford for helping a driver whose car had flipped over. It said the students were on their way to Cheney in their down time and noticed an overturned vehicle. It said they worked together to ensure that the driver and the area were safe. It said the students helped the driver and controlled traffic until the Reno County EMS, Pretty Prairie Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol arrived on scene.

KU said graduates got certificates of course completion from the KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from he Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training, which is the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. It said the training course fulfills Kansas' requirement for law enforcement training with classroom lectures and hands on applications to help train officers to solve complex problems they may face in the line of duty.

According to KU, the KLETC was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and trains the majority of municipal, county and statelaw enforcement officers in Kansas while overseeing the training fo the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the KHP.

The school said around 300 officers enroll each year in the KLETC’s 14-week basic training program which offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 officers in Kansas each year. It said KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder near Hutchinson and is a division of the University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

According to KU, the graduates began their training in February of 2020, represented 15 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state. It said graduates that granted permission to release their names are listed below by county and agency:

  • Butler County
    • Madysn Mitchell, Butler Community College Department of Public Safety
  • Chase County
    • Eric Hidecker, Chase County Sheriff’s Office
  • Crawford County
    • Logan Curran, Girard Police Department
  • Doniphan County
    • Dexter Holliday, Iowa Tribal Police Department
  • Douglas County
    • Vanessa Schmalz, Baldwin City Police Department
    • Tyler Stephenson, Baldwin City Police Department
  • Greeley County
    • Tylor Preeo, Greeley County Sheriff’s Office
  • Johnson County
    • Shawn Hyde, Kansas City Public Schools Police Department
  • Leavenworth County
    • Nancy Martinez, Leavenworth Police Department
    • Brittany Swanbeck, Leavenworth Police Department
  • Lyon County
    • Xochitl Arzate, Emporia State University Police Department
  • Meade County
    • Chandler Ford, Meade County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mitchell County
    • Logan Higbee, Beloit Police Department
  • Pratt County
    • Colbe Austin, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism
    • Levi Chermak, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism
    • Tanner Houck, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism
    • Austin Sievert, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism
    • Blake Stromgren, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism
  • Rooks County
    • Randall Benoit, Rooks County Sheriff’s Office
  • Russell County
    • Chase Newacheck, Russell County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sumner County
    • Darrell Moody, Belle Plaine Police Department

To learn more about the KLETC, click here.

266th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

The 266th Basic Training Class is graduating from the Kansas Law Enforcement Center.

265th Basic Training Class graduates from KLETC

The Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center has seen the graduation of its 265th Basic Training Class.

KU collaborates with AG to train law enforcement on elder abuse

The University of Kansas and attorney general Schmidt are collaborating to train law enforcement on investigating elder abuse.

264th Basic Training Class graduates from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center saw the graduation of the 264th Basic Training Class says the University of Kansas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU highlights racial issues in Russia in new lecture series

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is delving into racial issues in Russia with a new lecture series.

News

USDA, Nebraska work to improve forests, grasslands

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nebraska have signed a shared stewardship agreement to improve forests and grasslands.

News

K-State Bulk Solids Innovation Center helps boost industry

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State University Bulk Solids Innovation Center is partnering with a key trade association to boost the industry.

News

Incentive, support programs may help better retain teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Research at Kansas State University has found that incentive and support programs are the most effective tools for retaining teachers.

Latest News

News

Majority of Kansans may not trust drunk people to maintain social distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Americans may be blaming alcohol for the continued spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Abilene cancels classes for Monday due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Abilene Public Schools Superintendant Greg Brown has canceled all classes on Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

News

Wreaths Across America adds three stops in Kansas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Wreaths Across America traveling mobile education exhibit has added three more stops in Kansas.

News

Annual Topeka Duck Race sees thousands get a chance to win

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Around 10,000 ducks were in line at Lake Shawnee for the 25th annual Sertoma Clubs of Topeka Duck Race.

News

NASCAR becomes first partner of Bet Responsibly campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
NASCAR has become the first league partner of the American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly. campaign.

News

VA helps veterans fight the flu through the drive-thru

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans of Affairs of Eastern Kansas is helping local veterans fight the flu through a drive-thru vaccine event in Topeka.