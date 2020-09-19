267th Basic Training Class graduates from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

YODER, Kan. (WIBW) - The 267th Basic Training Class is celebrating its graduation from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

The University of Kansas says 21 new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Traning Center on Aug. 28 at a ceremony held in its Integrity Auditorium.

According to KU, Tyler Stephenson of the Baldwin City Police Department was the graduating class president and Rob McClarty, KLETC instructor of police and class coordinator for the class, was the speaker for the ceremony.

KU said Stephenson was named to the Director’s Honor Roll and all received the Welch Academic Award. It said Deputy Chandler Ford from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Logan Higbee from the Beloit Police Department were also acknowledged for having shot 100% on their firearms qualification, while Higbee was recognized as “Top Shot.”

According to the University, McClarty also signed out Higbee, Levi Chermark, Austin Sievert, Stephenson, Shawn Hyde, Tanner Houck, Blake Stomgren and Ford for helping a driver whose car had flipped over. It said the students were on their way to Cheney in their down time and noticed an overturned vehicle. It said they worked together to ensure that the driver and the area were safe. It said the students helped the driver and controlled traffic until the Reno County EMS, Pretty Prairie Fire Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol arrived on scene.

KU said graduates got certificates of course completion from the KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from he Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training, which is the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. It said the training course fulfills Kansas' requirement for law enforcement training with classroom lectures and hands on applications to help train officers to solve complex problems they may face in the line of duty.

According to KU, the KLETC was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and trains the majority of municipal, county and statelaw enforcement officers in Kansas while overseeing the training fo the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the KHP.

The school said around 300 officers enroll each year in the KLETC’s 14-week basic training program which offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 officers in Kansas each year. It said KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder near Hutchinson and is a division of the University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

According to KU, the graduates began their training in February of 2020, represented 15 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state. It said graduates that granted permission to release their names are listed below by county and agency:

Butler County Madysn Mitchell, Butler Community College Department of Public Safety

Chase County Eric Hidecker, Chase County Sheriff’s Office

Crawford County Logan Curran, Girard Police Department

Doniphan County Dexter Holliday, Iowa Tribal Police Department

Douglas County Vanessa Schmalz, Baldwin City Police Department Tyler Stephenson, Baldwin City Police Department

Greeley County Tylor Preeo, Greeley County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson County Shawn Hyde, Kansas City Public Schools Police Department

Leavenworth County Nancy Martinez, Leavenworth Police Department Brittany Swanbeck, Leavenworth Police Department

Lyon County Xochitl Arzate, Emporia State University Police Department

Meade County Chandler Ford, Meade County Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell County Logan Higbee, Beloit Police Department

Pratt County Colbe Austin, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism Levi Chermak, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism Tanner Houck, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism Austin Sievert, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism Blake Stromgren, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism

Rooks County Randall Benoit, Rooks County Sheriff’s Office

Russell County Chase Newacheck, Russell County Sheriff’s Office

Sumner County Darrell Moody, Belle Plaine Police Department



To learn more about the KLETC, click here.

