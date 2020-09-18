VA honors VAEK team with HeRO Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - A Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas team has been honored with the HeRO Award.

Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas Health Care System says the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored the Veterans Health Administration National HeRO Award recipient from the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. It said the award was given to Sterile Processing Services for its contributions to VHA’s journey to becoming a high-reliability organization.

VAEK said VHA’s enterprise-wide journey to high reliability has the goal of improving its processes by maximizing safety and minimizing harm to reach its goal of ensuring every patent gets excellent care every time.

According to the VAEK, the awardees were recognized for their safety and process improvement initiatives and their COVID-19 response efforts providing the best possible care for veterans. It said the accomplishments were recognized through the team’s commitment to sensitivity to operations, preoccupation with failure and reluctance to simplify.

VAEK said in September of 2019, Marti McDaniel, an SPS team member, noted an issue with a specific detergent and stopped the line. It said by doing this, her team ensured all facilities throughout the nation were alerted and given appropriate actions to take. It said thanks to this persistence, all health care communities using the detergent benefited from and shared their knowledge and potential harm was prevented.

“I’ve always known we have a remarkable team at VA Eastern Kansas and I’m proud others recognize it as well,” Mr. Rudy Klopfer, Director and CEO stated. COVID-19 has challenged the entire health care community, and even during these unpredictable times, these recipients have dedicated themselves to continuous improvement to ensure VHA delivers the best care possible. Veterans have a champion on their side when it comes to Marti and the rest of this great team.

According to VAEK, each of the 11 teams and individuals were nominated to top leadership in one of five categories: Clinical individual from a Veterans Integrated Service Network or facility, a nonclinical individual from a VISN or facility, a clinical team from a VISN or facility, a nonclinical team from a VISN or facility and individual or team from VHA central office.

The VAEK said the National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition in the VHA and is reserved for employees that advance its journey to high reliability through demonstration of its HRO principles in action. It said the HRO steering committee votes quarterly to select a winner for each category for a National HeRO Award.

