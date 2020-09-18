Advertisement

USD 501 board clears path for high schools to kick off football season

Some Topeka High parents and students decorated their vehicles, lobbying to allow the football season to move forward.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501′s three high schools finally will kick off their football seasons Sept. 25.

Members of the Topeka Public Schools board of education approved the plan Thursday night. Their vote was six in favor, with one abstaining.

Under the proposal, teams will complete their remaining home and away schedules. Each team may have no more than 45 athletes on their sidelines, and students and coaches must wear masks on the sidelines.

USD 501 Athletics Supervisor Colin Cathey told the board they’re also implementing steps to limit the overall number of students involved in the activity to 150. For example, only varsity cheerleaders will be allowed to participate at varsity games, rather than junior varsity squads participating as well.

The plan limits the crowd to three family members per athlete, and there will not be any student sections. Seating areas will be marked in alternating rows, with everyone required to wear masks at all times on TPS property.

All students participating and their parents or guardians must sign a waiver, acknowledging the risks involved during a pandemic.

In response to a question from the board, Cathey said they are limiting the number of students on any activity bus to 23, with masks worn at all times. He noted the overall fewer number of students who will be traveling to games.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson told the board the plan could be changed and games canceled at any time, depending on the current COVID-19 situation.

