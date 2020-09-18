Two high schools looking to join Sunflower League
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan and Washburn Rural are looking to join the Sunflower League.
According to a tweet from Spectrum Sports KC, there is a petition to get the teams to the league and it will be followed by a presentation to league principals and athletic directors.
Manhattan schools said there is no formal petition.
Both schools have not commented further.
