Two high schools looking to join Sunflower League

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan and Washburn Rural are looking to join the Sunflower League.

According to a tweet from Spectrum Sports KC, there is a petition to get the teams to the league and it will be followed by a presentation to league principals and athletic directors.

Manhattan schools said there is no formal petition.

Both schools have not commented further.

